HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Emery Horvath, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully and was called home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday January 24, 2023.

Robert was born February 2, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. a son of Emery A. & Violet Szabo Horvath.

He was the general manager of Kroger’s in Youngstown for 20 years and later general manager at Carano’s Grocery Store in Hubbard for 21 years retiring in 2002.

Robert was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, was a veteran of the United States Army, and enjoyed bowling.

Robert was known as a light-hearted, always happy, generous soul. He loved the simple things in life and spending time with his precious family. He had great admiration for the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He found great joy in walking the streets of Hubbard, Ohio and talking to everyone he passed. He was a stranger to no one.

His first wife the former Ann Marie Vassalo whom he married June 20, 1964 passed away December 29, 1993, his second wife the former Betty Rottenberg whom he married June 13, 1998 passed away September 19, 2017.

He will be greatly missed by his family and always remembered in their hearts. He leaves his children, Deanne (Tom) Morell of Mansfield, Ohio, Roberta Horvath of Warren, Ohio and Kendra (Mike) Wilcox of Hubbard, Ohio, nine grandchildren Michael (Ronda) Vaughn, Justin Morell, Alexis (Eric) Danhoff, Annberlyne Vaughn, Zachary Vaughn, James Vaughn, Joshua Wilcox, Philip Vaughn and Benjamin Wilcox, and five great-grandsons Tristan, Lexxton, Sebastian, Hudson and Mason.

He also leaves his sister Marlene (Ken) Braunlich of Uniontown, Ohio, and step-daughters Heather Lee Kramer and Jessica Bliss Brown.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Anna Marie and his second wife Betty, and granddaughter Jamie Lynn.

There will be calling hours on Sunday January 29, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and prayers on Monday January 30, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Monday January 30, 2023 with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Robert will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church 225 North Main Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Robert E. Horvath, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.