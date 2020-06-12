Robert E. Biel, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Biel, age 84, formerly of Hubbard lost his battle with lung cancer surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Robert was born March 4, 1936 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of Emil and Katherine Jamro Biel.

He was an aluminum extrusion supervisor for many years at various companies retiring in 2000. He also had worked at Saramar Aluminum in Roxboro, North Carolina where he had served as Vice President and General Manager. After his retirement, he was a ranger at the Western Reserve Golf Course in Boardman.

Robert loved his family and also enjoyed archery, golf and had two holes-in-one, riding his jet ski and ATV and going to his beloved cabin. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and the Navy Reserves.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife of 59 years, the former Shirley A. Reuff, whom he married March 25, 1961; his daughter, Brenda L. (Jack) Dobran of West Middlesex; his son, Robert W. (Lori) Biel of Buford, Georgia; five grandchildren, Caitlin, Kelsi, Brandon, Brooke and Tyler and his beloved dog, Shadow.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Biel and Murph Biel.

The family and friends will have a gathering at a later date to celebrate his life.

Interment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.