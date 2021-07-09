Robert Donn Townsend II, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Donn Townsend II, age 48 of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with his family by his side at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Robb was born May 15, 1973 in Lafayette, Indiana a son of Robert Donn and Daisy Beiler Townsend.

He worked for Goldsteins Furniture for 22 years and eventually became the warehouse assistant manager and was a member of Bethel Life Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Robb enjoyed building and repairing computers, music and reading.

Robb will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Leslie Hudach, whom he married September 1, 2017; his sons, Zachary McGranahan of Cochranton, Pennsylvania and Connor Townsend of Hubbard; his daughter, Sarah Townsend of Hubbard and parents, Robert Donn and Daisy Townsend of Greenville, Pennsylvania. He also leaves his sisters, his twin, Angelyn (Matthew) Trumbull of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania and Jennifer (Kirk) Hawthorne of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

There will be a memorial service held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Bethel Life Church, 246 South Mercer Street, Greenville, PA. 16125.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

