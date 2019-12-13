Robert Chavez, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard with Pastor Dirk van der Duim officiating for Robert Chavez, age 84, of Hubbard, who passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Robert was born January 22, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Perfecto “George” and Eliza Castillo Chavez.

He was a draftsman/auto cad designer for Commercial Intertech for 35 years retiring in 1999.

Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren, golf and camping. He coached midget football, Little League baseball, was a Boy Scout leader and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Hello Brothers, Gridiron Club and Wrestling Club.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War.

Robert will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Judy Reuff whom he married May 8, 1987; his children, Rojelio (Virginia) Chavez of Oceanside, California, Paul (Shirley) Chavez of Riverside, California, Phillip Marinelli of Grant Township, Michigan, Donald Marinelli of Niles, Michigan and Matthew (Nikki) Chavez of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Robbie, David, Savannah, Natalie and Orion. He also leaves his siblings: his sisters, Josephine Martinez of San Antonio, Texas, JoVita Umstead of Boca Raton, Florida and Amelia Stefanoff of Austintown, Ohio and his brothers, Philip Chavez of Austintown, Ohio, George Chavez of Bancroft, Michigan, Petra Chavez of Boardman, Ohio, Carmen Chavez of Austintown, Ohio and Henry (Lorna) Chavez of Southington, Ohio along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David A. Marinelli; his brothers, Ernie Chavez and Julius Chavez; his sister, Connie Adams and nephews, Danny Thomas and Robert Reuff.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.