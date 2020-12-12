Robert C. O’Hara, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. O’Hara, age 81, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at home.

Robert was born June 28, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Patrick L. and Catherine Graham O’Hara.

He was a 1958 graduate of East High School.

Robert was a steel worker for 35 years, retiring in 2004 from Saw Hill Tubular Products in Wheatland where his co-workers called him “Happy Jack”

He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767 and belonged to a Couples Card Club.

He loved spending time with his family, his children and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling, cruises, family vacations and was an avid Browns and Indians fan.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Mary Jane Barth, whom he married August 7, 1965; his children, Robert W. (Laura) O’Hara of East Liverpool; Heather A. (Angus) O’Hara of Hubbard and David A. O’Hara of Chicago and five grandchildren, Liam, Owen, Brennan, Declan and Finnian.

He also was a foster parent to Emily Larrier and Paul J. Polito.

Robert also leaves his brother-in-law, Ray Baldelli of Struthers and was blessed with so many friends and family, he called them his people.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Baldelli and brothers Patrick L. O’Hara, Thomas J. O’Hara and William O’Hara.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Hall Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

