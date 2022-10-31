HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Madeline, age 82 of Hubbard, passed away at Sharon Regional Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Bob was born October 29, 1940 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of Aloysius A. and Christina I. Lesnak Madeline.

He was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Bob was a machinist at Youngstown Welding & Engineering for 30 years and later worked at Williams Machine Shop in Hubbard.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, the Knights of Columbus and FCSLA (First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association).

He was a veteran of the United States Army active and reserves.

Bob enjoyed hunting, NASCAR racing, gardening and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Carole J. Winklevoss, whom he married May 2, 1964; his daughters, Diana M. (Keith) Nutter of Canton, Ohio, Lori A. (Gary) Smith of Eastlake, Ohio, Lisa R. (Steve) Sokol of Hubbard and Michele M. (John) Rausch of Mentor, Ohio; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Donna Harder of Akron, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy M. Slemons.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Bob will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Saint Patrick Church Food Pantry, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

