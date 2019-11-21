Richard T. McNicol Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Richard T. McNicol Sr. age 83 who passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning County in Boardman.

Richard was born December 14, 1935 in East Liverpool, Ohio a son of Harold & Artie Leigh McNicol.

He was a graduate of East Liverpool High School and moved to Hubbard in 1960.

Richard worked for Top Value in the warehouse for 16 years and later was a laborer at Sherwin Williams US Can for 24 years retiring in 1998. He also was the owner/operator of C & C Sewer and Drain for many years.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, woodworking, helping other people, and also coached midget football for seven years.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife the former Inabel Wilkinson whom he married April 11, 1959, his daughter Brenda (Mike) Norwood of Azle, Texas, and grandchildren Thomas and Emily McNicol of Hubbard, Tiffany (Dan) Marian of Hubbard, Robbie DeAugustine of Hubbard and Jake Norwood of Azle, Texas, great-grandchildren Nicolina and Gabriella and daughter-in-law Paula McNicol McBride of Hubbard.

He also leaves his brother Patrick McNicol of Columbiana, Ohio and his sister Bonnie (Phil) LaScola of East Liverpool, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Richard T. McNicol Jr. and his sister Grace McNicol and brothers Joseph McNicol, Robert McNicol, James V. McNicol, Ralph McNicol and Michael McNicol

There will be calling hours prior to the Mass on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10 – 11:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Richard will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center 2031 Belmont Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.


