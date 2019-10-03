Richard R. Rose, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Richard R. Rose left this life to be with his Lord and Savior at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Richard was born on December 1, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of John W. and Susan E. Tovarnak Rose.

He was a graduate of Avonworth High School in Ben Avon, Pennsylvania. Richard moved to the area to attend Youngstown State University, where he majored in industrial marketing.

He retired in 2010 from Waxman Industries in Bedford Heights, Ohio, as director of marketing. He previously had been the national retail sales manager for Triangle Pacific Corporation in Dallas, Texas and national sales manager for Anderson Barrows Metals Corporation in Palmdale, California.

Richard was the owner of Ohio Kitchen Distributors and its retail outlet, Kitchen Krafters, where he designed and supplied kitchens to some of the most prestigious homes in the Mahoning Valley in the 1970s and 1980s. He also represented many building specialty manufacturers through his marketing company, Track One Marketing.

Since retirement, he was active in a home management company where he acquired, renovated and sold numerous properties in the Hubbard community.

Richard was a member of Christ Community Church in Campbell. He previously was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he had served as Lay Leader, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Treasurer. He served on the Board of Directors for the United Methodist Community Center, where he was Chairman of the Property Committee. He also served the Mahoning Valley District of the United Methodist Church as Chairman of the Conference Board of Church Location.

His hobbies included gourmet cooking, landscape architecture and restoring and driving his many collector convertible muscle cars.

He was a member of Hubbard Rotary Club, where he had served as past president.

He leaves to honor his memory his wife, the former Donna Reber, whom he married August 19, 1967; his daughter, Dawn M. Rose (Kevin Gallo) of Cleveland; his mother-in-law, Marie K. Reber and his faithful dog, Olivia.

He also leaves his brother, Roger (Sharon) Rose of Hubbard; his sister, Dorothy “Jo” (Jan) Moore of Tajique, New Mexico; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel (Judi) Reber of Chula Vista, California and his niece, Jennifer (Rick) Polo of Austintown, Ohio.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., services will follow at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Daniel C. Yargo, officiating, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Richard requested that material contributions be made to the Christ Community Church Food Pantry, 531 Neoka Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

