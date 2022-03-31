HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Osberg, age 87 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Hospice House.

Richard was born November 27, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio a son of Edward L. and Marion G. Suffolk Osberg.

He was a 1954 graduate of East Palestine High School.

Richard was a plumber for 40 years retiring in 1996 and was a member of Local #396 Plumber & Steamfitter Union of Youngstown.

He was a member of Corner House Christian Church and its Happy Wanderers.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army.

His wife, the former Patricia E. Duke, whom he married November 12, 1960, passed away April 8, 2015.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his daughter, Rebecca R. (Harry) Tritt and son, Richard R. (Kimberly) Osberg II, both of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Richard (Megan) Osberg, Harry Tritt, Barbara Tritt and Austin Osberg and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Diane L. (Dallas) Carlisle of Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; sister ,Mina L. Bacon and brothers, Carl A. Osberg and twin brother, Robert E. Osberg.

There will be a Memorial Service held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard where the family will greet friends prior to the service from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Special thanks to the Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care given to Richard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Corner House Christian Church Memorial Fund, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road SE, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

