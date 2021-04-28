Richard M. “Hern” Hernandez, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. “Hern” Hernandez, age 80 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 26, 2021 with his loving family at his side.

Richard was born June 17, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John and Minnie (Mike) Hernandez.

He was a 1958 graduate of East High School where his friends referred to him as “Richie”. Rick was a Youngstown State University graduate with a Bachelor’s of Art Degree.

He taught art in the Warren Harding School District from 1964 through 1969. Rick was a prominent and well-known musician, as the leader of The Rick Hern Trio and Rick Hern and RH Factor, a popular 1970’s dance and disco band. He played a mean B3 organ and keyboards. Rick was an inspiration to his sons, “The Hern Brothers”, who admired their father’s talent and entertainment qualities. Rick started his business, Rick Hern Motors in Hubbard, Ohio in 1969 and is currently operated by his sons as Hern Motors.

Rick was an honorary member of The Faithful Members Club in Hartford, Ohio, where the cabin members cherished his prime rib dinner. He loved to play the accordion for his grandchildren during the holidays and family gatherings. Rick loved nothing more than to cook meals for his family and was an incredible chef. Rick has a vast variety of friends who liked nothing more than to stop by the car lot for Rick’s banter and humor. Rick was very witty and loved to throw his favorite sayings around such as, “I’m with the circus, I didn’t come to see it”. LOL

He will be remembered and sadly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the (former) Patricia Tringhese. After being high school sweethearts and dating for six years, they united in marriage on January 24, 1961. He is also survived by his sons, Richard M. (Lin) Hernandez and David A. (Tracey Dunn) Hernandez and his daughter, Lisa M. (Tony) Pesce, all of Hubbard; nine grandchildren, Nicole (Dr. Timothy) Lockso, Kristen Hernandez and fiancé, Justin Daff-Gardner, Dr. Anthony (Stephanie) Pesce, Gianna (Jordan) Thomson, Salvatore Pesce, Santino Pesce, Carlye Hernandez, Candace Hernandez and fiancé, Jared Bohr and David Hernandez, Jr., as well as two great-grandchildren, Liam and Kenslee. He also leaves his brother, John (Mary Jo) Hernandis of Georgetown, Texas.

There will be services held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 1, 2021 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Richard will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the size-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

