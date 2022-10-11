HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Rolfe, age 88, of Hubbard passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Richard was born September 29, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. a son of Harry L. & Arietta Reiter Rolfe.

He was a 1952 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Richard was the owner and operator of the Liberty Amoco, was trustworthy and honest to a fault, retiring after 27 years in 1995.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hubbard.

He was a wonderful husband and father, and loved his church family. He also enjoyed woodworking, loved cooking all the holiday meals, always was busy helping others with projects and sharing his skills.

Richard will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Nancy A. Simone whom he married March 23, 1984; his children, Richard (Cathy) Rolfe, Jr. of Las Lumas, New Mexico, Linda Rolfe of Henderson, Nevada, William (Laura) Rolfe of Youngstown and step-children, Marianne (Willie) Schmidt of Ft. Worth, Texas, Nancy (John) Owen of Scottsdale, Arizona, Robert (Angela) Garwood of Boardman, Ohio and Julie Garwood of Girard, Ohio and seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Martin Rolfe; his sister, Arietta MacMasters and a brother Dale W. Rolfe.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m on Saturday October 22, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church 132 Church Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Richard will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

