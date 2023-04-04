STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Heap, age 65 of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Richard was born February 25, 1958 in Olean, New York a son of Richard W. and Leta Virginia Daily Heap.

He was a self-employed mechanic for many years.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed going to demolition derbies, car shows, racing and spending time with his family and was a very giving man.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Brigitte Haman, whom he married December 15, 1978; his children, Sheila Dixon of Akron, Ohio, Ginger Heap (James Hollabaugh) of Youngstown, Ohio, Steven Heap of Campbell, Ohio, Daniel Heap of Struthers, Ohio, Denise Heap (Michael Hartman) of Youngstown, Ohio and David Heap of Youngstown, Ohio and his grandchildren, Kimberly Heap, Elijah Dixon, Anthony Dixon, Sophia Dixon, and Emma Hartman. He also leaves his siblings, Sarah Knight of Olean, New York, Brenda (Mark) Dexter of Olean, New York, Robert (Beverly) Heap of Olean, New York, David Heap of Youngstown, Ohio, Jeffrey Heap of Olean, New York and Lynn (Anthony) Tagliavento of Olean, New York.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Heap; his brother, Frederick Heap and his son-in-law, James Dixon.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday April 7, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Richard will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to the Heap Family.

