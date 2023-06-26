HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Celebration of Life for Richard “Dick” Patton on Thursday July 6, 2023 at the Kyle Pavilion in Harding Park from 12 Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Dick was raised in Hubbard and attended Hubbard schools, graduating high school in 1960. He went on to further his education at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, graduating in 1964.

The Patton family invite family and friends to help celebrate Dick’s wonderful and fulfilling life along with his children and grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

