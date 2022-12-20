HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Hettrick, age 85 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Richard was born June 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Berl M. and Ruth A. Kesner Hettrick.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

Richard was an inspector at Trumbull County Highway Engineers for 26 years, after his retirement he worked as a consultant inspector for five years for various companies in the area.

He was a veteran in the United States Marine Corps where he served as a rifle instructor.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, singing and spending time with his wife.

Richard will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Rhonda Young, whom he married February 21, 1959 and his sons, Richard A. Hettrick, Jr. (Julia Raia) of Costa Rica and Glen B. Hettrick (Tammy Lynn) of Chico, California and his grandson, Clay Hettrick. He also leaves his sisters, Judy (Dick) Price of Hubbard and Janice Bolchalk (Bill Axelson) of Canfield and five nieces.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas M. Hettrick.

There are no calling hours or services.

Richard will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Richard A. Hettrick, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.