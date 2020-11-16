Rebecca J. Donohue, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca J. Donohue, age 53 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Rebecca was born September 12, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Theodore, Sr. and Mary A. Morrison Donohue.

She was a 1986 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Rebecca will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her brother, Robert A. Donohue of Hubbard.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Donohue and brothers, Roger Lee Donohue, Theodore Donohue, Jr. and David Donohue.

There are no calling hours or services.

Rebecca will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Rebecca J. Donohue, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.