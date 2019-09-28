Rebecca A. Bruner, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Rebecca A. Bruner age 64, of Hubbard who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Rebecca was born August 25, 1955 in Meadville, Pennsylvania a daughter of Richard “Tiny” Richmond & Rita M. Lewis Bruce.

She was a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Rebecca was a school bus driver for Community Bus Service for 25 years retiring in 2010. She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Spina Bifida Association where she was a delegate for the State of Ohio for many years, and Easter Seals Ladies Auxiliary

She enjoyed camping and crafts.

Her husband Vincent G. Bruner Jr. whom she married August 21, 1976 passed away July 31, 2002.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her spiritual union partner, whom she has been with since July 30, 2006, Raymond Rackoff, her daughter Jennifer R. (Christopher) Conway of Liberty Township, her son Vincent “Vinny” Bruner of Hubbard, and her mother-in-law Anne Bruner of Liberty Township.

She also leaves her sister Regina (John) Carson of Austintown, Ohio, and her spiritual in-laws Nick (Fran) Rackoff of Florida and Gene (Mary Ann) Rackoff of North Carolina.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, father in-law Vincent G. Bruner Sr., and her step-father Clarence Dean Bruce.

There will be calling hours on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic in Hubbard.

Rebecca will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to the nurses at St. Elizabeth Health Center ICU in Boardman and The Northeast Ohio Urology Associates.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund 225 North Main Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425, or Eastern Regional Kidney Foundation 4822 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

