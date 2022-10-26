HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Davis, age 88 of Hubbard, formerly of Louisville, Georgia, peacefully went home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Raymond was born June 16, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana a son of Clarence and Juanita Wood Davis.

Ray was a mechanical engineering graduate of Purdue University where he participated in the Purdue “ALL-AMERICAN” Band as a player and student officer.

Ray was a Certified Manufacturing Engineer with a specialty in robotics. He was also a Registered Professional Engineer in California. (California is the first state to recognize Manufacturing Engineering as a professional discipline). He was a Life Member of SME (Society of Manufacturing Engineers) and was a Charter Member of Robotics International of SME.

He retired from the former Westinghouse Electric Corporation September 1, 1997 after 37 years. For the final 23 years, he was affiliated with the former Westinghouse subsidiary Thermo King Corporation in a variety of engineering and management positions. He had manufacturing or quality assurance assignments in Sharon, Pennsylvania; Galway, Ireland and Louisville, Georgia. He retired as Director of Team Development at the former Thermo King plant in Louisville, Georgia.

Ray was active in promoting manufacturing engineering as a profession through his Life Membership in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME). He was a past Chairman and Secretary-Treasurer of Central Ogeechee River Chapter 262 of SME and was past Chairman 2001 of the former Gulf-Atlanta Coastal Region 1 of SME. He was named a recipient of the SME Membership Award of Merit for service to the Society. He acted as an SME Membership Consultant to Senior Chapters in Georgia and South Carolina. He was elected as International Director of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for 2006-2007.

He served as a member of the Manufacturing Advisory Council of Georgia Southern University and had served on the Presidential Advisory Committee for Automated Manufacturing Technology at the former Swainsboro Technical Institute.

He strived to obediently serve his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was an active member and teacher of his church, United Faith Ministries of Davisboro, Georgia. He also had conducted a weekly Bible study at Jefferson County Correctional Institution since 1983.

He was a Director and former First Vice-president of the Waynesboro-Burke Concert Society. He was a past President of the Friends of the Jefferson County Library System. He also served as a member and later a chairman of the Hospital Authority of Jefferson County and the City of Louisville from 1983 through 2016.

His hobbies included computers, music, reading, home projects and travel.

His wife, the former Barbara E. Roberts, whom he married February 19, 1960, passed away June 28, 2018.

Ray will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his son, Keith (Helene) Davis of Hubbard and three grandchildren Emily, Amber and Aaron. He also leaves his brother, Donald (Toni) Davis of Overland Park, Kansas.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and infant sister, Janet.

There will be a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Home, 401 West 8th Street, Louisville, GA 30434.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

