Ray Courvell Horton, Campbell, Ohio



‘Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.”

Dr. Seuss wrote that but I’m not gonna lie (mostly because I don’t want to be haunted for not telling the truth and my Daddy taught me better) we saw it on Facebook. But I can’t help thinking Ray would agree with that statement too.

Who would have thought that he would become a guru of wisdom, and a teacher to many of life’s most valuable lessons? Surely not him, but this is truly his legacy.

Be it clowning around, giving you the look perhaps even the finger, coaching you on and off the field, allowing his home to have a revolving door that’s always open as a safe haven to all, arguing with you because you’re both too damn stubborn to walk away, sitting you down to give it to you straight whether you want to hear it or not, shooting the shit over some cards as he rubbernecks your hand to size up his own, sneaking off to play Santa to those less fortunate after stoically providing for his family, being the laughter you needed at the time, accepting you as one of his own, or by threatening to whoop your ass for something stupid you’ve done; Ray was a man that provided a great deal of valued memories to us all.

In true Ray Horton fashion, with all the stubbornness he could muster, and putting up one hell of a fight, on his own terms he ended his long seven month battle with lung cancer surrounded by his devoted, loving family that he created for himself. Riding off on his Harley to discover the next adventure. Gone fishin’.

Ray Courvell Horton, age 61 of Campbell passed away at home on Wednesday January 22, 2020.

Ray was born December 22, 1958 in Augsburg, Germany a son of John C. & Shirley Jean Bish Horton. He was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Ray was an independent contractor as a nuclear field engineer for 25 years.

He was a member of Corner House Christian Church of Hubbard. Ray enjoyed fishing, and coached baseball for HCYL.

Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a Machinist Mate.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife the former Julia Lynn Marker whom he married December 31, 1978; his children Thomas (Audra) Horton of Hubbard; Carrie (Stephen) Horton-Bair of Hubbard; Timothy Horton of Campbell; Joseph Horton (Rob Landers) of Rockledge, Florida; Amber (Brian) Walsh of Pittsboro, North Carolina; and six grandchildren Ryan Horton, Malea Smith, Finley Horton, Gianna Horton, Killian Horton, and Peyton Bair.

He also leaves his siblings; Ralph (Denise) Horton of Overland Park, Kansas; Ronald (Junann) Horton of Leawood, Kansas; Robin (Pete) Finamore of Hubbard; Rhonda Pesa of Youngstown; and Randy (Britney) Horton of Canfield.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be Military services provided by the Trumbull County Honor Guard Post 540 at 1 PM on Saturday January 25, 2020; with calling hours prior from 11 AM to 1 PM at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 525 North Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406.

