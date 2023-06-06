HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rahama J. “Jean” Williams, age 80 formerly of Hubbard, passed away at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Rahama was born July 15, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Raymond and Bertha Arlene Ferguson Cummings.

She was an assembly line worker at Packard Electric in Warren for 32 years retiring in 1998.

Rahama enjoyed playing bingo.

She was a member of Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

Rahama will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Benjamin. T. Williams, Sr., whom she married June 30, 1962; her sons, Benjamin T. (Dawn) Williams, Jr. of Pickerington, Ohio and Bryan D. (Tracey) Williams of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Tyler Williams, Emalee Williams and Joe Williams and a great-granddaughter, Emrie Williams. She also leaves her siblings, Joseph (Jan) Cummings of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Katie Christina of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Janet Cummings.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Cummings and sisters, Bonnie Haines and Maryann Barris.

There will be services held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Rahama will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rahama’s memory to Alzheimers Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or AKESO Health Care, 6600 Summit Drive, Canfield, OH 44505.

