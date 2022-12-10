HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Thomas, age 95 of Hubbard passed away on Sunday December 4, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Phyllis was born March 20, 1927 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lawerance and Grace Heim Higgins.

She worked as a clerk for Strouss in the china department for 15 years in Sharon and seven years in Liberty.

Phyllis was a member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard.

Her husband, Haydn W. Thomas whom she married June 12, 1948 passed away December 25, 2003.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Jeffrey Haydn Thomas of Hubbard; two grandchildren, Randy and Sarah; three great-grandchildren, Karley, Evan and Rachel and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Lawerance Higgins and Edward Higgins; her sister, Dorothy King and her daughter-in-law, Judy A. Thomas.

Private services were held at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Phyllis was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennslyvania.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church 59 Orchard Avenue Hubbard, OH 44425 or Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Hubbard, OH 44425.

