Phyllis G. Adler, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis (Griffith) Adler, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Omni Manor after a long and courageous fight against the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Phyllis was born on September 24, 1936 in Burnside, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Blaine and Mable Kerr Griffith. She lived in Burnside until her family relocated to Niles in 1953.

She was a 1954 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

After graduation Phyllis immediately joined the workforce as an employee of Packard Electric. Although Phyllis wrote in a high school yearbook that she wanted to become a nurse, the realities of life quickly approached.

She married Philip J. Adler on April 15, 1956 and they spent the next 48 years together until his death on December 2, 2004.

Phyllis had a determined work ethic that she passed on to her children. She was a very protective mother who would do anything for her children. When her husband’s business collapsed as collateral damage from the failure of the valley’s steel industry, she worked 16-hour shifts, six days a week, to make sure that her family would not go without. She retired from Packard with 35 years of service. She was a proud member of the International Union of Electrical-Communication Workers of America.

After retirement, Phyllis enjoyed traveling with her husband; especially to Arizona to visit their daughter, Michelle, her husband, Dan, their son, Riley and their granddaughter, Emily. She maintained her house on Niles-Vienna Road in Vienna in immaculate condition. Anyone driving by on a warm summer day could see Phyllis in the yard working, cutting grass, planting flowers and maintaining the birdhouses that Phil had made in his basement woodshop.

Phyllis leaves four children, Michael A. Adler of Liberty, Kim A. Adler of Niles, Judge Jeffrey D. Adler (Tina) of Hubbard and Michelle R. Switter (Dan) of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Emily S. Shaffer, Michael C. Adler, Christopher M. Adler, Alexandra K. Adler, Jared D. Adler, Jacquelyn N. Adler and Riley A. Switter. Phyllis also leaves her sisters, Corrine Sexton of Newton Falls and Lois Kastrup of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Phil and her brothers, Clarence Kerr and James Griffith.

Phyllis’ family would like to thank the staff of Elmwood Assisted Living in Hubbard, Omni West Assisted Living and Omni Manor for their care during Phyllis’ final years. The family would also like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice for their short but compassionate care.

The family requests any material tributes made in Phyllis’ memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Center Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

There will be private services held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Churchill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

