Phillip G. Krieg, Vienna Township, Ohio

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip G. Krieg, age 82, of Vienna Township passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Phillip was born September 5, 1937 in Colebrook, Ohio, a son of William J. and Phyllis L. Smith Krieg.

After graduating from Grand Valley High School in 1955 he had several jobs before serving in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. After the Army, he found employment as a mechanic for many years. He then worked many different and varied jobs before finally becoming self-employed in his own Home Improvement business. Through his actions, he taught his sons the value of hard work and he did anything necessary to provide for his family.

Although he left the farm to join the Army, the farm never left him and he was always a farmer at his core. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, gardening and beekeeping. When forced to be inside, he enjoyed making things with his hands and spending time with family. His passion was maple syrup and he took over the family syrup-making business in 1977. He was incessantly curious and loved to understand how things were made. There wasn’t anything mechanical that he couldn’t understand, take apart, fix or improve, and most importantly, reassemble. He was a 4-H leader, Boy Scout Commissioner, Scout Master and served the church in numerous positions.

Always an enthusiastic reader, he wore out his favorite Bible. He filled his retirement years with the study of American history, old tractors and steam locomotives. He visited many railroad museums and was thrilled to ride on a historic steam locomotive excursion from Youngstown to Conneaut a few years ago.

He was a life-long member of the Methodist church and most recently a member of Howland United Methodist Church.

His last days were surrounded by his wife and sons and the happy sounds of his family in a house he built with his own hands.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Faith E. Mealy, whom he married on November 25, 1962; his sons, George (Pam) Krieg of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Robert (Amy) Krieg of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Brian (Dana) Krieg of Granville, Ohio and five grandchildren, Brett, Sabrina, Nathan, Izzy and Lydia. He also leaves his siblings, Louis (Shirley) Krieg of Ashtabula, Ohio, Betty (William) Kananen of North Kingsville, Ohio, David (Darlene) Krieg of Conneaut, Ohio, Zella Perri of Cortland, Ohio, Robin (Dale) Sly of Colebrook, Ohio and Patty (Danny) McCarthy of Rock Creek, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Wilma Naylor and Irene Elaine Morse and infant sisters, Carol and Kathy Krieg.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of the Valley and Care Builders at Home Mahoning Valley for their wonderful service to Phil which made it possible for him to spend his last days at home with his family. Memorial contributions may be made in Phillip’s name to the non-profit organization, Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

