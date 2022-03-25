HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip A. Patten, age 80 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Hospice House.

Phillip was born April 11, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Albert J. and Viola Hunt Patten.

He was an excavator with his own company, Pattens Excavating, for many years.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Kathleen A. Burley, whom he married November 1, 1962; his daughters, Patricia Daff and Theresa (Chaun) Briley, all of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Kevina Smith, Amanda (Doug) McKenzie, Katie Smith, Samantha Daff and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Waverly Patten and Josephine Patrick, both of Hubbard; brother-in-law, John Burley and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and four sisters.

There are no calling hours or services.

Phillip will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.