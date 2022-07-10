Paul J. “JP” Fluent, age 70, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Paul was born May 11, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John “Jack” and Virginia M. Sikora Fluent.

He was a 1970 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Paul was a millwright at Delphi in Warren, Ohio for 30 years retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Mahoning Archaeological Society. Paul immensely enjoyed music, especially listening to Jimmy Buffett and Neil Young on the patio in the warm sunshine. He was an avid fan of motorcycles and had spent many years riding the bikes he built and collected throughout his life. Paul’s greatest treasures, though, were his granddaughters who were his center focus from the very beginning. They always kept him laughing, warming his heart and making his blue eyes shine.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his daughters, Tiffany (Jord) Althuizen of The Hague, Netherlands and Courtney (Neil) Button of Hubbard and four grandchildren, Hadley, Josephine, Ainsley and Lillian. He also leaves his brother Terry L. (Susie) Fluent of Ashtabula, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Fluent.

There will be a memorial service held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.