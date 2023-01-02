HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Reddington, known as “Pauly” and “Punkin Paul” age 78 of Hubbard passed away at the Hospice House on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Paul was born March 31, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John R. and Miriam McNally Reddington.

He graduated from St. Vincent Preparatory in Latrobe, Pennsylvania in 1962. Afterwards, Paul went on to attend John Carroll University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business in 1966.

Later, in 1992, Paul was inducted into the Prep Hall of Fame for playing quarterback and defensive back as well as Track; he was “very fast!”

Paul worked many years in sales in both the Oil and Communications Industry.

Paul enjoyed golfing in his younger years and had a hole in one at Stambaugh Golf Course in Youngstown. He was a Notre Dame fan, was a great storyteller and loved meeting and talking with new people. Paul also enjoyed horse racing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandson. Paul was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and a member of DAV Chapter 11 in Warren.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his daughter Kristin (Tod) Triana of Erie, Pennsylvania and grandson, Tracen Triana. He also leaves his siblings, his brother, Tom (Linda) Reddington of Delaware and sister, Miriam Jones of Florida as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Traci Anne Reddington; his brother, John Reddington and brother-in-law, Robert Jones.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Reverend Michael Swierz officiating at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday January 5, with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Paul will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to DAV 11 at 2044 Youngstown Road S.E. Warren, OH 44484 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

