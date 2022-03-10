BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Paroz, age 79 of Burghill, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Paul was born January 16, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Henri and Lena Boss Paroz. His parents were both born and raised in Switzerland.

Paul was a 1961 graduate of Hubbard High School and later received his PhD from Kent State University.

He was an educator until his retirement in 1998. His professional career began in 1964 in a four classroom country school called Perrysville (Carroll County). He was hired to teach all subjects to seveth and eighth grade students, coach boys basketball and was named principal – all under a temporary certificate.

Paul enjoyed gardening, woodworking, growing fruit trees and running. He appreciated the many people who beeped, waved or gave him wide berth while he was running. He also enjoyed traveling to see relatives overseas. Paul was a strong advocate for youth sports. He loved watching his kids and grandkids play.

Paul will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Betty Jane Hettrick, whom he married September 7, 1963; his children, Terry (Marie) Paroz of Hubbard, Aimee (Jason) Bonar PhD of Vienna and Timothy (Kimberly) Paroz of Ravenna and his five grandchildren, Jorja Bonar, Grayson Bonar, Gabriel Bonar, Vera Paroz and Alena Paroz. He also leaves his brother, Roger (Janice) Paroz of Brookfield and sister-in-law, Carol Paroz of Winter Haven, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Paroz; his brother, Bob Paroz and brother-in-law, Bob Hettrick.

A celebration of life will take place at Coalburg UMC, 1906 Wick Campbell Road, Hubbard on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with calling hours prior from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Paul A. Paroz, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.