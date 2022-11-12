HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Longshore Jr., age 71 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 9, 2022 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Paul was born August 9, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Paul A., Sr. and Laura Faye Nicholson Longshore.

He was a 1969 graduate of Liberty High School.

Paul was a general laborer for many years working in the stock room.

He attended Four Mile Run Christian Church.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his sisters, Debbie Babb of Warren, Ohio and Diana (Robert) Seifert of Lisbon, Ohio; a niece and three nephews, Greg (Julie) Seifert, Douglas Seifert, April Babb (Cleveland D’Vault), Donald Babb, Jr. and two great-nieces and a great-nephew and several aunts and uncles.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

There will be services held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday November 14, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 2:00 -4:00p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Paul will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

