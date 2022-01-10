HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patton M. Gilliland, age 87 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Patton was born April 13, 1934 in Masury, Ohio a son of Henry A. and Etta Mae Patton Gilliland.

He was a 1953 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Patton was a millwright at Sharon Steel Corporation for 40 years where he was a union representative for Local 1193 for 30 years; a dedicated councilman for the City of Hubbard for 22 years and was a Co-Owner along with his brother of Buckeye Tavern in Brookfield.

He was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Hermitage.

Patton was a veteran of the United States Army.

His wife, the former Mildred H. Kubyako, whom he married October 3, 1959 passed away October 20, 2014.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Thomas “Tim” (JoAnne) Gilliland of Hubbard, Ohio, Nancy (Dale) Thompson of Liberty, Ohio, Etta Mae Grosseible of Ellenton, Florida, Josie Jean (Ken) Sedlacko of Hubbard, Ohio and Richard “Rick” (Beth Ann) Gilliland of Ellenton, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ken Gilliland, Mike Gilliland, Wade Gilliland, John Gilliland and Richard Gilliland; sisters, Thelma Grandy, Edith Unrue, Margaret McCallen, Shirley Fhilpovich, Rita Coller, Pearl Tomek,Katherine Lambert and Annabelle Prior; granddaughter, Amanda Lynn Zwick and son-in-law, Helmut Grosseible.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from Noon – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Another celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family strongly suggest that all guests wear a mask. If you have any concerns with COVID; we understand and know that your thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Patton will be laid to rest at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery in Hermitage.

Contributions may be made in Patton’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

