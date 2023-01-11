HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick J. Jacobs, age 65 of Hubbard passed away at home on Tuesday January 10, 2023.

Patrick was born August 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John P. & Florence L. Balentine Jacobs.

He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Patrick was a warehouse manager for many years, and was of Catholic faith.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his siblings; Charlotte Trezos of Phoenix, Arizona, Tia (Chuck) Tribe of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael Jacobs of Hubbard, Ohio, and James (Sandy) Jacobs of Show Low, Arizona.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

