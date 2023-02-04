HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, age 78, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Patricia was born March 8, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Rose Makowka Vargo.

She was a 1962 graduate of Hubbard High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

She was a teacher for the Brookfield School District at Addison School for 27 years before retiring in 1997.

Patty enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and especially loved talking to them on the phone. She also loved reading, playing games on her tablet and watching sports, especially Cleveland teams. In retirement, she found great joy traveling with her husband to a number of destinations (with a particular fondness for the Great Smoky Mountains) and visiting casinos.

Patricia will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Wendell “Paul” Featsent, whom she married February 20, 1965; her children, Jonathan (Ann) Featsent of Willowick, Ohio and Marie (Michael) Perry of Hudson, Ohio and five grandchildren, Paul, Matthew, Brayden, Noah and Jacob.

She also leaves her sisters, Peggy Yeager of Hubbard, Ohio, JoAnn Vargo Ball of Hubbard, Ohio and Roseann Modak of Niles, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Gayle Yeager and her parents-in-law, Wendell Paul, Sr. and Kathryn Featsent.

There were private services held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Patricia will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

