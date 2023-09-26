WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia H. Bolchalk, age 86 of Warren, passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Patricia was born January 12, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Stanton Hines.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She worked at Packard Electric for 19 years retiring in 1991.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, John M. Bolchalk whom she married May 4, 1957; her daughters, Mary Bolchalk of Howland, Ohio, Barbara Pompili of Hubbard, Ohio, Nancy (John) Marhulik of Niles, Ohio, Beth Bolchalk (Terry Anders) of Hudson, Ohio and Jody (William) Lansinger of Kent, Ohio; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Rosemary Hollenbank of Hubbard.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Hines, John Hines, James Hines and Leo Hines and an infant sister.

Per her wishes there will be no services.

Patricia will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Patricia will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

