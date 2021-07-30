Patricia E. Joshua, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia E. Joshua, age 80, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Patricia was born January 21, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Victor and Helen Zamba Kopp.

She was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School and a proud 1961 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Patricia was a critical care nurse for 47 years spending most of her career at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital retiring in 2009.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Patricia’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. She enjoyed golfing and spending time with her church friends.

Her husband, William Donald Joshua, whom she married December 29, 1962, passed away June 1, 2015.

Patricia will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, Donald William (Amy) Joshua of Las Vega, Nevada; her daughter, Victoria (Steven) Gresh of Westerville, Ohio and two grandchildren Lillian Catherine (Corey) Van DeVelde and Mason Storm Gresh. She also leaves her brother, Tom (Barbara) Kopp of Reno, Nevada.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Susan Watkins and her brother, Daniel Kopp.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 7, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

