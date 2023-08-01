NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Maurer, age 76, formerly a lifelong resident of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Patricia was born November 4, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Steve and Mary Schneider Balash.

She was a 1964 graduate of Hubbard High School.

While raising her family, she could be seen for many years working part time at the former Patton’s Sparkle Market. She later obtained her associate degree from Trumbull Business College and went on to work for the Youngstown-Warren Regional airport and then worked at Trumbull Lifelines before retirement.

Patricia was a strong woman of faith and was a lifetime and active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Patricia had a passion for painting and crafts, which she did for many years with her mother, father and her sister. She was an avid sewer and was remembered for sewing all of her sons Halloween costumes and even making clothes for them when they were younger. She was always available to fix a pair of pants for her sons or make herself an outfit. She also loved square dancing, playing cards with her card club friends and had an affection for horses her entire life. Most of all she loved spending time with family.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sons, Greg (Brandy) Maurer and David (Christen) Maurer, both of Poland, Ohio and three grandchildren Payton, Laiken and Carson. She also leaves her sister, Barb (Gary) Slater of Hubbard.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be a memorial service held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 4, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

