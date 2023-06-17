HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Swartz, age 83, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Patricia was born June 6, 1940 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Charles and Thelma Nelson Helterbran.

She was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Patricia enjoyed going to the casino, NASCAR, was a fan of Cleveland Indians baseball and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, William E. Swartz, whom she married June 20, 1959; her daughters, Lisa A. (Clayborne) Alcorn of Georgetown, Kentucky, Lori Miner of Poland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Crystal Miner, James (Rachel) Miner and three great-grandchildren, Christian, Noah and Noelle. She also leaves her siblings, Charles Helterbran of Hubbard, Richard Helterbran of Girard and Sue (James) Desmond of Girard and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Special thanks to the staff of Southern Care Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice 970 Windham Court Suite 9 Youngstown, OH 44512 or Ryan Blaney Family Foundation 1266 Speedway Boulevard, Suite 1 Salisbury, NC 28146-7452.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

