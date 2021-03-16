Patricia A. Greer, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Greer, age 86, of Hubbard passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on Monday, March 15, 2021

Patricia was born March 12, 1935 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Michael and Lucille Stauffer Klapak.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a school bus driver for over 40 years for Fairhaven and later for the Hubbard Exempted Village School District retiring in 2005.

Patricia was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and a member of Woman’s Golf League WGAH.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed playing golf.

Her husband, Robert E. Greer, whom she married January 24, 1953 passed away December 22, 2007.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her daughter, Lynne (Ray) Trebus; her granddaughter, Jewelie (Jeremy) Ifft and three great-grandchildren, Maddox, Brady and Talan Ifft, all of Hubbard. She also leaves her sisters, Jeanne Cetrone of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Kathy (Tom) Lambert of Warren, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be a private family graveside service at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Patricia A. Greer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.