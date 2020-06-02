Patricia A. Colonna, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Colonna, age 70 of Hubbard, passed away with her husband and son by her side on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Patricia was born October 30, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John B. and Lola Baker Ackworth.

She was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School and a majorette for the Hubbard High School Band.

Patricia was a line worker at GM Lordstown for 30 years retiring in 2009, a proud member of UAW Local 1714 and a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She loved watching the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes and her greatest joy was her granddaughters.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her husband, Joseph A. Colonna whom she married June 4, 1990; her mother, Lola Ackworth of Hubbard; her son, Raymond (Kim) Diamond of Hubbard and two granddaughters, Brittany Diamond (fiancé, Simon Abou-Jaoude) and Alexys Diamond. She also leaves her sister, Dixie Currie of Hubbard; her brother, Jack (Debbie) Ackworth of Liberty Township and several nieces and nephew, Pam Brooker, Kimberly (Tony) Swain, Jenny Currie, Amy (Kevin) Francis and John (Mateja) Ackworth and her stepmother, Mary Ann Ackworth.

Her father preceded her in death.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard. The family, the funeral home staff and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

