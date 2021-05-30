Olga Brown, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Brown, age 89, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 28, 2021.

She was born September 16, 1931 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of John and Anastasia Pacula Glus.

She loved and cared for her family and friends. Olga enjoyed camping, gardening, canning and planting flowers, playing games like Skip-bo, word search and visiting Harding Park.

For Olga the church was a large part of her life, she was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she was secretary and later president of The Pyrohy Workers of the Church, member of St. Ann Guild and the church choir. Olga said the rosary and read her bible daily.

Her husband, Carl R. Brown, whom she married August 19, 1950, passed away January 10, 2009.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her children, Carol Smith of Hubbard, David Brown of Lowellville, Linda (Joseph) Slanina of Austintown, Mary Ann (Thomas) Cichon of Boardman, Julie (Brian) Sheffield of Austintown and Ted (Amy) Brown of Oil City, Pennsylvania 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her sister, Sophia Misinay, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and her brother, James Glus of Transfer, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Carl Robert Brown, Jr.; her brothers, Harry Glus, Joseph Glus, Steve Glus and Nick Glus and her sisters, Kathryn Brajkovich, Mary Helminiak, Helen Lapushansky and Ann Swindler.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown

There will be funeral services held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the church.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Olga will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Olga’s memory to Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church Memorial Fund 526 W Rayen Avenue Youngstown, OH 44502.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

