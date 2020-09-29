Norman J. Betts, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman “Norm” J. Betts, age 75, of Fowler, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Sycamore Run Care Center.

Norm was born December 27, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Norman J. and Anne Terlecki Betts.

He was a 1962 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.

Norm was a truck driver for various companies, with his last job at Andover Industries.

He was a member of VFW in Sharpsville and Masonic Lodge Tri-Andria # 780.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his beloved wife of 51 years, the former Thea Jean Sinkuc, whom he married September 27, 1969; his son, Stephen (Elizabeth) Betts of Tallmadge, Ohio; his daughter, Amanda (Sean) Stanek of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Jason and Justin Betts and Lauren Stanek.

His parents preceded him in death.

A private celebration of life service will be held.

Norm will be laid to rest at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norm’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105, or Alzheimer Network 4214 Market Street Youngstown, OH, 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

