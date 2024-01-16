HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman C. “Bud” Hettrick, age 76 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Norman was born November 28, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Cy and Louise Heckathorne Hettrick.

He was an auto mechanic for many years retiring in 2015.

Bud was a member of Coalburg United Methodist Church.

Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbecuing, eating hamburgers and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Linda D. Crandall, whom he married August 25, 1984; daughters, Lisa (James) Taafe of Hubbard and Tara Smith of Hubbard; stepson Christopher Mayle of Ravenna; 16 grandchildren including Connor and Kennedy whom he helped raise and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Laverne Hettrick of Hubbard, Ohio, Bill Hettrick of Port Orange, Florida and Bob Hettrick of Westminster, Colorado.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Norman “Buddy” Hettrick, Jr., Daniel “Boone” Hettrick and Adam Hettrick; his brother, Eddie Hettrick and sisters, Joan Gibson, Nancy Hettrick and Betty Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northern Ohio Chapter, 425 Literary Road, Suite 100, Cleveland, OH 44113.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

