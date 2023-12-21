YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Pascale, age 90 formerly of Youngstown, Ohio passed away November 20, 2023.

She was born December 10, 1932 in Brier Hill to Delia and Pasquale Mastrangeli.

She was a graduate of Rayen High School.

She retired after many years of service at the Dollar Bank main branch in downtown Youngstown.

Norma was of the Catholic faith and a former member of Holy Family Church.

She is survived by her niece Diana Jordan, with whom she made her home, and her nephew Attorney Nicholas E. (Marianne) Modarelli.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Pascale, son Ronald, sisters Anne Jacot, Matilda Modarelli, Delores James, brother Mario Mastrangeli and longtime companion Valerio Sinesio, and nieces Linda Modarelli, and Debbie Brass.

Private services were held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

