Norma J. Anania, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Anania, age 87, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

Norma was born February 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Horace M. and Sarah Emma Boyer Richard.

She was a 1951 graduate of East High School.

Norma was a line worker at General Fireproofing in Youngstown for many years.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: her sisters, Emma Botsko, Betty J. McFall and Lois Forney and her brothers, Harold Richard, James Richard and Wilbur Richard.

There are no calling hours or services.

Norma will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.