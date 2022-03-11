HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole L. Wilson, age 38, of Hubbard, passed away at home on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Nicole was born October 11, 1983 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Edward J. and Regina K. Humphreys Williams.

She was a homemaker and dog breeder with her own company, Outlaw Rottweilers & Training of Hubbard.

Nicole enjoyed her dogs and loved spending time with her family.

She will be sadly missed by her family: her husband, Everett D. “Kane” Wilson, whom she married January 11, 2016; her children, Kasen Vance, Mariyah Vance and Malakai Vance and her parents, Edward and Regina Williams, all of Hubbard. She also leaves her sister, Jessica Brant; nieces, Adeline Brant, Rowan Brant; nephew, Maverick Brant; grandmother, Mary Jane Williams; grandparents, Perlina and James Haynie and her children’s father Tim Vance.

She was preceded in death by her son Memphis M. Vance and grandfathers, Edward J. Williams and Donald Humphreys.

There will be a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 15, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to help offset funeral expenses.

