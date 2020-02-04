Nicholas R. Scutillo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Nicholas R. Scutillo, age 72, of Hubbard who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday February 3, 2020 at home.

Nicholas was born October 22, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Daniel & Mildred Louise Cunningham Scutillo.

He was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a traffic manager for many years at US Steel and later Alcoa retiring in 2010.

Nicholas enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, boating, golfing, bowling and especially the time he spent with his wife.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife the former Virginia M. “Dee” Zucco whom he married February 2, 1979; his children Nick (Christine) Scutillo of Hubbard, Maureen (Jeff) Peterson of Grass Lake, Michigan; his grandchildren Megan Scutillo, Nicholas Scutillo, Dana Peterson and Jeffrey Peterson.

He also leaves his sister Sandra (William) Dudas of Brookfield, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Scott and his infant brother Daniel Scutillo.

There will be calling hours on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 8, 2020 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Nicholas will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nicholas to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

