HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nettie G. Kantorik, age 95 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Thursday September 7, 2023 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard.

Nettie was born January 23, 1928 in Acme, Pennsylvania a daughter of Charles Ira & Dessie Snyder Roadman.

Nettie liked flowers, baking, crocheting, and loved to rock babies in her rocking chair.

Her husband Carl W. Kantorik whom she married November 1, 1947 passed away November 5, 2005.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughters Judy (Vincent) Fink of Hubbard, Nancy (Bill) Wittenauer of Hubbard, daughter-in-law Janie Kantorik, and nine grandchildren Kimberly (Ron) Ruscitti, Carl Fink, Elizabeth (Chris) Corbett, Sara (Josh) Pearsall, Julie (Bill) Brown, John (Jessica) Miller, Jennifer (Tony) Babich, Jonathon Kantorik, Crystal Kantorik, and eight great grandchildren Xavier Weekly, Vincent Ruscitti, Isabella Ruscitti, Jack Corbett, Ellianna Pearsall, Josh Miller, Jolene Miller and Eric Babich.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Audrey Miller, son-in-law Carl Miller, son Gary Kantorik, grandson Bryan Fink, great-grandson Roman Paul Brown, brothers Horace Roadman, Charles Ira Roadman, and sisters Jennie Riddle, Naomi McClain, and Anna May Grimm.

There will be services held at 12 Noon on Monday September 11, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Nettie will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, The Plaza Bldg., 451 44th Street Pittsburgh, PA. 15201, or Angels for Animals 4750 W. South Range Road Canfield, Ohio 44406.

