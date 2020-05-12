Nedra L. Buzzard, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nedra L. Buzzard, age 92 formerly of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

Nedra was born February 28, 1928 in East Liverpool, Ohio a daughter of George C. & Alberta M. Behrman Arthur.

She was a housekeeper for the William B Pollock Estate.

Nedra was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Salineville, Ohio, and a life member of Hubbard Friends of the Library.

Her husband Glenn L. Buzzard whom she married August 15, 1949 passed away March 8, 2017.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her daughters Karen L. Hinojosa of Texas, Vicki L. (John) Winters of Vandergrif, Pennsylvania and her son Jeffrey G. Buzzard of Lisbon, Ohio, 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, her son Michael L. Buzzard and her daughter Glenda S. McComas.

There are no calling hours or services.

Nedra will be laid to rest at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Salineville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nedra’s memory to Hubbard Friends of the Library 436 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.