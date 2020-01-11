Nancy Mashiska, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were services held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel for Nancy Mashiska, age 70, formerly of Hubbard who passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center in Masury.

Nancy was born on January 19, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Anthony Alexander and Margaret Mosco Mashiska.

She was a 1967 graduate of East High School.

Nancy was a steel worker at U.S. Can, later the Ball Corporation for 30 years retiring in 2011.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her brother, Michael (Lynn) Mashiska of Hubbard and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Mashiska and her sister, Consetta Resek.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

