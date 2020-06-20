Nancy J. Higgins, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Higgins, age 78, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Nancy was born July 18, 1941 in Emeigh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Metro and Mary Bucka Phillips.

She enjoyed crocheting and going to the casino with her children and friends.

Nancy was a member of VFW Post 3767 Ladies Auxiliary.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, her daughter, Cindy (Mike) Bayus of Hubbard; her sons, Timothy (Barb) Higgins of Brookfield and Brian (Wendy) Higgins of McDonald; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her sisters, Catherine Woods of Cookport, Pennsylvania and Agnes Boring of Emeigh, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Kochinsky, Elizabeth Marino, Ann Phillips, Margaret Lagers and Mary Gallagher and her brothers, Michael Phillips and Steve Phillips.

Special thanks to her granddaughter, Brittany, for all the love and help during her illness.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.