Nancy E. Vohar, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Living life to the fullest and embarking on her everlasting journey to heaven to be with The Lord was proclaimed on Thursday, October 29, 2020 for Nancy Wardle Vohar of Liberty Township, for the past 56 years, and most recently at The Memory Care Unit of The Sisters of Antonine Village.

A 1954 graduate of North High School, Nancy was a cheerleader for three years and a member of the school choir.

She was employed as the Main Office Receptionist and Phone Switchboard Operator at Republic Rubber/Aeroquip Corporation in Youngstown for 23 years.

She was active with the Youngstown Charter Chapter of the American Business Woman’s Association. In the early 1980’s, she was selected “Business Woman of The Year” and represented Youngstown at the ABWA Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nancy was very creative with “Early American Theme” details in her home. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and making wedding bouquets and table decorations. She was an avid bowler and spent many winters vacationing on the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico in Florida. She enjoyed and loved her winter friends from Canada, New York, Michigan and Missouri. She and her husband spent many summers at their Pymatuning Lake house and enjoyed boating, fishing and other activities.

Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Alice Wardle of Youngstown and ten siblings, James Jr., Harold, Dorothy “Sis” Marosko, Robert Sr., Marnie Foore, Donald, Alice Jane Garfoli, Marilyn Zins, Wanda Berkinyi and David.

She leaves behind her husband, Paul, of 63 years. Paul extends his gratitude to all who cannot attend the services due to the Coronavirus limitations. Prayers are welcome.

She also leaves 15 nieces, ten nephews, ten great-nieces, 9 great-nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Hubbard.

Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

There will be a private burial at the Wardle Family Plot at the Jackson Cemetery in Coitsville, Ohio.

Special thanks to The Memory Care Unit of The Sisters of Antonine Village for the wonderful care given to Nancy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to The Sisters of Antonine Village, 2675 North Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Nancy E. Vohar, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: