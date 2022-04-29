LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Pauley, age 84 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Nancy was born April 19, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Howard W., Sr. and Lucille Jean Howden Goist.

She was a 1957 graduate of Liberty High School.

Nancy was the president and owner/operator of James R. Pauley Trucking Company for many years.

She enjoyed shopping, driving her car everywhere with her dog, Angel, who was her world and socializing with her neighbors and friends.

She was a member of Liberty Historical Society and a past member of The Lake Milton Boat Club.

Her husband, Roscoe J. Pauley, whom she married August 31, 1957, passed away April 5, 2005.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her family: her daughters, Linda Lynn (Stephen) Brooks of Girard, Ohio and Darlene E. (David) Catron of Liberty; seven grandchildren, Frank E. (Rachel) Pauley, Anthony Costa, Felicia Costa, Jayson Brooks, Nichole Brooks, Craig Brooks and Tiffany (Andrew) Smith; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She also leaves her sisters-in-law,; Gayle Goist of Warren, Ohio and MaryLou Goist of Liberty Township and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Debra Jean Costa and her brothers, Dale Goist, Howard Goist and David Goist.

There were private services held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Nancy was laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery in Liberty Township.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473 or Liberty Police Department, 1315 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

