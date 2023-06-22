HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Houy, age 86 of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Nancy was born September 24, 1936 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of Arlie and Kathryn Snyder Roose.

She was a 1954 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She worked at Devine’s Insurance Agency in Hubbard for over 50 years and later in her career became an insurance agent.

Nancy was a member and former secretary of Central Christian Church and had cooked lunches for the Rotary Club at the church for many years.

She enjoyed camping and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband John E. Houy, Sr., whom she married August 29, 1959, passed away April 13, 2006.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, John E. (Joan) Houy, Jr. of Hilliard, Patricia (Steve) Senediak of Hubbard, Susan (John) Kempe of Hubbard; ten grandchildren, John E. Houy III, Erin Senediak, Jordan Houy, Phena Senediak, Jacob (Nikki) Houy, Hannah Senediak, Joseph Kempe, Kathryn Kempe, Robert Kempe and Thomas Kempe; one great-grandchild, Elle Houy and her dog, Lucky. She also leaves her sister, Marilyn Arlene Kirby of Lakeland, Florida and sister-in-law, Joann Roose of Hubbard.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brother, Donald Roose.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be calling hours on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, June 26, 2023, prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Nancy will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

